Lupe P Baker
1935 - 2020
Lupe P. Baker

A wake for Lupe P. Baker, 84, will be 6 p.m. Sunday at Yuma Mortuary Chapel, with rosary to follow.

Born Aug. 16, 1935, in Yuma, she died June 4, 2020, at her Yuma home. She was a hotel maid.

Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
