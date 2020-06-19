Or Copy this URL to Share

Lupe P. Baker



A wake for Lupe P. Baker, 84, will be 6 p.m. Sunday at Yuma Mortuary Chapel, with rosary to follow.



Born Aug. 16, 1935, in Yuma, she died June 4, 2020, at her Yuma home. She was a hotel maid.

