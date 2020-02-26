Home

Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Lydia Duran


1940 - 2020
Lydia Duran Obituary
Lydia Duran peacefully entered eternal life surrounded by her loving children on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at YRMC. Born March 4, 1940 in Yuma, AZ to Tony and Ramona Duran, Lydia was a successful, self-employed seamstress.

She is survived by sons: Marty (Debbie) Ullery, John (Lupe) Ullery, Marc Orta; daughters: Lydia (Manny) Mendoza and Sandra Orta; and granddaughter she raised, Alexandria Orta. Also, brothers: Albert Duran and Andy (Dolores) Duran; sisters: Georgia Moreno, Lucy (Ernie) De Corse, Laura Duran, and Rebecca (Chuck) Phipps; and numerous loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Lydia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Tony Orta; son, Nicholas Ullery; brother, Tony Duran Jr.; and granddaughter, Lauren Ullery.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 2, at 11:00 AM preceded by a viewing at 10:00 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Internment will immediately follow Mass at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.

Pallbearers include: Joe Aguilera, John Aguilera, Joseph Aguilera, Julian Aguilera, Jaime Martinez, Marc Anthony Orta, and John Ullery Jr.

Honorary pallbearers include Emmanuel Mendoza and Nicholas Ullery Jr.

Do not mourn my mom's death but rejoice that such a woman lived…the chariots are here to take her to her maker.
-John Ullery.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
