Lydia McAnnany was born on August 19, 1926 in Germany and passed away on January 13, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona.
She was a Parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church, an active member of Welcome Neighbors and Newcomers Club from July 1974 to current. She was a Volunteer at O.C. Johnson School for 15 years, from 1993 through 2008.
Lydia McAnnany (93) was the Matriarch of both sides of the family and was preceded in death by her husband Ronald J. McAnnany, both of her parents Maria and Paul C., 3 Sisters (Selma, Herta and Charlotte) and 1 Brother (Valdemar).
She is survived by 2 daughters (Dolores and Lyola (Douglas [Deceased]), 2 Sons (Doyle (Debbie) and Francis (Anya)), 2 Grand Children (Jennifer and Timothy) and 1 Great Grandson (Marshall).
According to her wishes she will have a private cremation. A Rosary will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 505 S. Ave. B, at 10am on Thursday January 30, 2020, following will be Mass at 10:30 am and then internment will be at 12 noon at Desert Lawn Cemetery, 1415 S. 1st Ave.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Yuma, 1824 S. 8th Ave., Yuma AZ 85364 or Humane Society of Yuma, 4050 S. Avenue 4 ½ E., Yuma AZ 85365.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 22, 2020