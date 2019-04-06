|
Lydia P. Orta, passed away in Yuma, AZ, on April 2, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on October 7, 1930 to Frank Alvarez Palacio and Inez Ruiz.
Lydia was married to Mike M. Orta for 66 years, and they had four children, whom she is survived by; Albert Orta, Gilbert (Glenna) Orta, Robert (Lucy) Orta and Rachel (David) Smith.
Lydia is also survived by her brothers; Frank Palacio, Manuel Palacio, Alfred Palacio, sister; Gloria Munoz, 17 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Frank Alvarez Palacio and Inez Ruiz, sisters; Belen Fernandez, Socorro Perez, Eleanor Lopez, brother; James Palacio, grandchildren Jessica A. Orta and Albert E. Orta II.
Pallbearers will include; Robert Orta Jr., Rigo Orta, John Estrada Jr., Andrew Estrada, Steven Estrada, Marc Orta, Jarrod Orta and Nathan Orta.
Honorary Pallbearers will include; Henry Espinoza, Frank, Manuel and Alfred Palacio, and David Smith.
Viewing and Rosary will be held at Desert Valley Mortuary on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 8:30 AM, followed by mass at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 6, 2019