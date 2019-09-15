|
Lynn Miller, 90, passed away peacefully in Yuma on September 5, 2019. He was born July 15, 1929 in Yuma, AZ and he was raised in Bard, CA.
Lynn graduated from Yuma High School in 1947. He was a Korean War veteran. He had a career as a Yuma firefighter and a farrier. He was a life member of the Yuma County Sheriff's Posse. He enjoyed raising cattle and horses, team roping and spending time with family and friends.
Lynn is survived by his loving wife, Jackie, of 65 years and six children: Rick Miller(Nancy), Jeff Miller, Karen Bagby (Kenny), Sharon Quick(Darrin), Brian Miller, and Greg Miller (Keri), as well as, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his two sons, Lynn Miller and Keith Miller; a granddaughter Kimberly Miller; his parents Thelma Miller Kehl and Joseph Earl MIller; and sister, Lois Chapman.
A celebration of life will take place at noon on October 12, 2019 at the Yuma County Mounted Posse Arena, 14250 S Ave A Extension, Yuma, AZ 85364.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 15, 2019