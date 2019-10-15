|
Mable Rheadine Grenier worked many jobs over the years as a front desk clerk, realtor and Rural Mail Carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Yuma, AZ which she retired from in January 1999.
Whenever she walked into a room, she brightened it up with her beautiful smile and infectious spirit. Many years as a single parent, Rheadine taught her children the value of hard work and did so by working hard at whatever she set her mind to. She painted and won awards at the Yuma County Fair, wrote an article that was published by Arizona Highways, and loved taking pictures of Post Offices wherever she traveled. She enjoyed reading and playing scrabble, often beating her opponents. Rheadine loved life and enjoyed living it to the best that she knew. She will be greatly missed.
Rheadine was preceded in death by both of her parents and her brother David Smith.
Her surviving relatives include siblings Wyetta Woltz and Robert (Louana) Smith. Her children Kenneth (Brenda) Howard, Robert Giles, Wyetta (Bob) Hogemark, Michelle (Mike) Simpson, Minda (Jeff) Federmeyer, and Scott (Christy) Howard. Her Grandchildren Brandon (Katie) Howard, Ron (Heather) Fruchey, Stacy (Curt) Molt, Kris (Stephanie) Howard, Stephanie (Alan) Gray, Dustin Fruchey, Tristyn Hartman, Kayla (Richard) Guyer, Kara Howard, Johnathan Howard, and 17 Great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on November 9, 2019 in Wellton, Arizona for family and friends. Her ashes will be placed at the Desert Lawn Memorial Park in the Memorial Garden at a later date.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 15, 2019