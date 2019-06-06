Malcolm Dickey Jr. was born October 28, 1934 to Malcolm and Daisy Dickey in Tipton, Oklahoma. He passed away on June 3, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.



Malcolm graduated from Boyd High School in Frederick, OK, where he was a stand out baseball player and the school bus driver. He married Geraldine Johnson on June 26, 1955 and moved to Yuma, AZ, where he lived for 62 years.



Upon moving to Yuma, Malcolm worked as a produce truck driver before joining Yuma County Public Works. He retired after 40 years of service, as a grader operator and supervisor, only missing 1 day of work over those 40 years.



Malcolm loved sports. He played fast pitch softball in semi pro and city leagues for over 30 years. He also had a love for vintage cars and Corvettes. He restored a few cars in his day. Daisy a 1940 Buick Coupe was his prize possession and he was also a member of the local Corvette Club.



Malcolm was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Daisy, brother's Troy, Hubert and Paul, sister's Ruby and Lillian.



He leaves to cherish his memory sister's Mildred Shipley of Lawton, OK, Mattie McCutchen of Seattle, WA, Billie Payne of Lawton, OK and brother Robert Dickey of Lawton, OK.



Daughter's Rhonda (Wayne) James of Tipton, OK, Sharon (Ken) Alexander of Tucson, AZ, Wynona (Todd) Perry of Durham, NC, Roxanna (Steve) Millner of Tucson, AZ. Nine grandchildren Dion and Terrance James, Casey Davis, Cassandra Radford, Kenneth Alexander II, Brock and Jason Graham, Christopher and Malcolm Millner. 13 Great Grand children and a host of nephews, niece's, cousin's, friend's and long time companion Janie Robinson.



A Viewing will be held from 10-12, with services at 12, at Church for the City, 3726 E County 13th St., Yuma, AZ 85365, and burial at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Published in The Yuma Sun on June 6, 2019