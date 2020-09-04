Manuel J. Garcia Sr. of Somerton passed away August 29, 2020, at YRMC at age 62. He was born in San Luis R.C. Sonora on February 20, 1958.



Manuel was the Production Manager at IFS/Agrícola Las Montañas and worked in agriculture for 45 years in the Yuma, Salinas, and Baja California areas. He was an avid sports fan cheering on his Arizona teams, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.



Manuel is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Melinda Garcia, of Somerton; son, Manuel J. Garcia Jr. (Giselle) of Yuma; son, Daniel Garcia of Somerton; daughter Annette Zahn née Garcia (Justin) of Yuma; Garcia brothers: Sergio, Rene, and Francisco of Yuma; and Juan of Phoenix; Garcia sisters: Martha Gutierrez, Luz Lizarraga, and Mirna Garcia of Somerton.



He is preceded in death by his parents Rosalia (Soto) and Juan Garcia of Somerton and mother-in-law Rita Renteria of Somerton.



Viewing services will be held at Desert Valley Mortuary on Sunday September 6, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Somerton, AZ on Monday September 7, 2020 at 9:00 AM; burial services to follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store