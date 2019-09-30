|
Manuel "Manny" Marquez Jr., 18, of Somerton, died Sept. 27, 2019, in Yuma.
Born March 24, 2001, in San Francisco del Rincon, Guanajuato, Mexico, he was a cashier and cook at Filiberto's Mexican Food and a Somerton Police explorer.
A wake will be 5 p.m. Wednesday at Desert Valley Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be noon Thursday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Somerton, with Father Bartolome Vazquez officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Vista Cemetery.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 1, 2019