Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Manuel's life story with friends and family

Share Manuel's life story with friends and family

Manuel Ochoa Argomaniz, 76, of Yuma, died July 30, 2020, in Yuma.



Born May 6, 1944, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., he was a construction supervisor and a veteran of the National Guard.



Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements, with cremation at Desert Lawn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store