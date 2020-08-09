Manuel Ochoa Argomaniz, 76, took his journey to heaven on July 29, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona. Manuel was born on May 6th, 1944 in San Luis Obispo, California to Manuel and Erlinda Argomaniz. Many knew him as "Flaps", or "Manny" and he knew no stranger, and had a long extended family.



Manuel and Helen were married in Yuma, Arizona on March 23, 1968, continued to raise their family, and had just accomplished another milestone with their 52nd wedding anniversary. Manuel was active in the community many years coaching and serving as a board member for Yuma Pop Warner Football, Babe Ruth and Yuma Baseball League (YBBL). He worked throughout the Yuma Community with many longtime Yuma construction companies, utilizing various trades throughout his years in the industry and retired a Construction Supervisor. He was also a talented heavy equipment operator and automotive mechanic, and would be working on cars and trucks for those who need his help. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and served with Knights of Columbus. Manuel was a proud graduate of the Kofa High Class of 1963. Manuel also served in the Army National Guard from 1966 –1974. He was a Yuma Army Bushmaster. Manuel enjoyed watching western movies, sports, auto racing, listening to Mexican music, and family bbqs. After his retirement from coaching, he loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events as well as attending their school activities.



Manuel is survived by his wife of 52 years Helen Argomaniz, sons, Manuel M. Argomaniz (Nayeli), Freddie Argomaniz (Clarissa), Edward A. Argomaniz (Brenda), daughter Catherine S. Argomaniz, grandchildren, Christopher Argomaniz, Daniel Arriola, Jacob Argomaniz, Mia Argomaniz, Ariana Argomaniz, Tyler E. Argomaniz, Taylor K. Lopez, Kaleb Louviere, Kage Louviere, Kirstiana S. Renteria (Jorge), Gabriel Argomaniz, and Vincent Argomaniz, and great grandson Andrew Renteria, brother Carlos Argomaniz, sister Erlinda Potter. He was also was blessed with many friends, cousins, relatives and loving nieces and nephews.



Preceding Manuel in death was, father Manuel Argomaniz, mother Erlinda Argomaniz, daughter Maria Christine Argomaniz, sister Mary Lou Amparano, and brother Gilbert Argomaniz.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions private cremation will be at Johnson Mortuary with a mass, internment and celebration of life to be at held at a later date.

