Manuel Ochoa-Campa
1938 - 2020
Manuel Ochoa-Campa, 81, of Yuma, died June 12, 2020, in Yuma.

Born July 9, 1938, in Bamori, Son., he was an agricultural laborer.

Desert Valley Mortuary is handling local arrangements, with burial in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.

Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
