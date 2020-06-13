Or Copy this URL to Share

Manuel Ochoa-Campa, 81, of Yuma, died June 12, 2020, in Yuma.



Born July 9, 1938, in Bamori, Son., he was an agricultural laborer.



Desert Valley Mortuary is handling local arrangements, with burial in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.

