Manuel Octavio Aldaz of Wellton, 83, died July 01, 2020, at Life Care Center of Yuma.



Born Oct. 22, 1936, in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, he was a railroad laborer.



Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Yuma Mortuary and Crematory, with rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 9 a.m. Friday at Yuma Mortuary and Crematory, burial to follow at Wellton City Cemetery.



Yuma Mortuary and Crematory is handling arrangements.

