Marc Leon Espino, 41, passed away peacefully with his mother and father by his side on January 21, 2019 at the University of Illinois Chicago Hospital. Marc was born in Tucson, AZ on March 8, 1977 to Frank and Sheila (Escalante) Espino and was a member of the Tohono O'Odham Nation.



Marc's family moved back to Yuma, AZ in 1984, where he attended Rolle, Crane Elementary and Crane Junior High. His early childhood was filled with playing soccer, his first love, and riding bikes with his big brother, Frank Jr. He then attended Yuma High, where his appreciation of music evolved, playing the saxophone and performing four years with the Yuma High Choralairs paving the way for his little sister, Stefanie, who always looked up to him. Throughout high school, he continued to thrive in soccer playing both for Yuma High and for the Arviso traveling team the Dragons and traveled abroad playing soccer in other countries overseas. He graduated in 1995 from Yuma High and went on to attend Arizona State University his freshman year, before transferring to the University of Arizona. He majored in Psychology and upon graduation enrolled in the Master of Counseling program at the University of Phoenix-Tucson.



Upon receiving his master's degree Marc found great pleasure in his chosen profession and became a licensed professional counselor in both Arizona and California continuing to work on his life goal of helping people. He was appointed to serve on the California Rehabilitation Council by Governor Jerry Brown.



Marc's desire to work with Native American communities came to fruition as he explored various opportunities with tribes throughout Arizona and California. He participated in the Consortia of Administration for Native America Rehabilitation, Inc. (CANAR) and worked for Northern Arizona University. This work then afforded him the opportunity to travel around the United States assisting Native American tribes to improve their programs. During this time, Marc supported and advised new colleagues, and made many friends. These connections are what convinced him to put his career on hold and accept a three-year fellowship to pursue a Doctoral Degree in Rehabilitation Psychology under the College of Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. With great excitement, he was ready for this challenge starting In September 2018, attending classes and embracing fellow doctoral candidates and especially gaining the respect from his professors.



In Marc's spare time, he truly enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Diamondbacks, rooting for his favorite school the U of A Wildcats and spending time with family and close friends. He attended a World Series and a Super Bowl game in Phoenix and many PAC -12 games.



During his travels he fulfilled another goal and moved to San Diego where he tried out his surfing skills. Marc will be fondly remembered as adventurous, a risk taker, an influence and a compassionate person who touched many lives and will always be remembered.



Marc is preceded in death by his grandparents Rufus and Celia Espino, and Jacob and Julia Escalante.



He is survived by his parents Frank and Sheila Espino, brother Frank (Candy) Espino of Oakland CA, sister Stefanie (Scott) McCahon of Richmond, CA and nephews Kurtis Espino of Phoenix, AZ and Nico McCahon.



Marc's larger than life spirit, and his ability to make connections through joy, laughter and his smile, will be missed by all, but his memory will be with us forever.



Friends and family will gather for a 10:00 a.m. Mass at San Xavier Mission in Tucson on Friday, February 8, 2019. Burial will follow the mass at the San Xavier cemetery. A Celebration of Life reception for Marc will then be held at the San Xavier District Community Center.



Pallbearers are Frank A. Espino, Candy L. Espino, Kurtis A. Espino, David Scott McCahon, Christopher Offutt and John Muehlhausen.



Honorary Pallbearers are Tim Wentz, Mario Henry, Philip Smith, Hector Teran, Brent Evans, and Chad Driedger.

Bear Down and Vaya con Dios Mijo! Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary