Margaret E. Cummings
1951 - 2020
Margaret E. Cummings, 68, died June 6, 2020, at her Yuma home.

Born Sept. 29, 1951, in Rumford, Maine, she was the office manager at Cummings Chiropractic office.

Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.

Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
