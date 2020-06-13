Margaret E. Cummings, 68, died June 6, 2020, at her Yuma home.
Born Sept. 29, 1951, in Rumford, Maine, she was the office manager at Cummings Chiropractic office.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.