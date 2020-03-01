Home

Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Johnson Mortuary

Margie Lee (Spence) Mitchell


1944 - 2020
Margie Lee (Spence) Mitchell Obituary
Margie Lee Spence Mitchell, 75, of Yuma, passed into peace February 22, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Margie was born July 29, 1944 in Salinas, CA and raised in Somerton, AZ.

She enjoyed her work as a manager/owner operator of many businesses throughout her life time.

Margie is predeceased by her parents John and Marjorie Spence, sister, Shirley Anne Spence and son, Robert James Blalack.

Margie is survived by her companion John Mitchell, son, Johnny Ray Sullivan (Diana), granddaughter, Brooke Mayer (Phil), grandson, Johnny Ray Sullivan Jr., great granddaughter, Kristen Ray Magana and niece, Sharla Morse Toney.

A memorial service will be held at Johnson Mortuary on March 5, 2020 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of Yuma.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 1, 2020
