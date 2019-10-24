|
|
Maria Bravo, 76, was born on August 18, 1943 in Angamacutiro, Michoacan, Mexico. She passed away October 18, 2019 at the Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Maria was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She shared her strong faith as a devoted Catholic at St. Francis of Assisi.
She is survived by her children Carmen Ortiz (Tony), Jesus Bravo (Theresa), Octavio Bravo, David Bravo, Teresa Carranza, Angel Bravo (Ossana), Javier Bravo (Marisa); grandkids Tony Ortiz Jr., Cristina Ortiz, Jesse Bravo, Joshua Bravo, Michael Martinez, Miguel A. Carranza, Angel Gabriel Bravo, Ezekiel Bravo, Margaret Mary Bravo; her great grandkids Mikah James Bravo, Isaac Bravo, Draden Martinez, Kayleigh Martinez, Mia Grace Ortiz; sisters Guadalupe Medel and Susana Ortiz
She is preceded in death by her father, Filimon Medel and her mother, Marcelina Mendez, her son Victor, and grandchild John Paul Bravo, her brothers Francisco Medel and Eliseo Medel.
Maria's services are as follows: Visitation will be Thursday October 24, 2019 at 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Johnson Mortuary Chapel followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Her funeral will be at 10:00 am Friday at St. Francis Catholic church. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 24, 2019