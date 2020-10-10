Maria Del Carmen Hurtado, 96, of Yuma, died Oct. 7, 2020, at her home.



A nurse, she was born Oct. 2, 1924, in Victoria, Mexico.



A viewing will be held Wednesday at Johnson Mortuary Chapel from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Rosary will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Oct. 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with mass from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements which includes burial at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.

