1/
Maria Del Carmen Hurtado
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Del Carmen Hurtado, 96, of Yuma, died Oct. 7, 2020, at her home.

A nurse, she was born Oct. 2, 1924, in Victoria, Mexico.

A viewing will be held Wednesday at Johnson Mortuary Chapel from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Rosary will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Oct. 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with mass from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements which includes burial at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
9287824384
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved