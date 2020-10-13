1/1
María del Carmen Hurtado
1924 - 2020
On October 7, 2020 , María del Carmen Hurtado passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born October 2, 1924 in Cd. Victoria, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She was employed as a nurse for many years prior to her move to the United States.

She had joined her parents, José Carmen Rodriguez Mendez and Virginia Rodriguez de Rodriguez, her daughters, Alma Elizabeth and María Guadalupe, grandson, Edgar Torres, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and siblings. At last, she has been reunited with her loving husband, Isidro R. Hurtado.

She is survived by her son, Miguel Ángel Hernandez, daughters, Leticia McNeel, Elizabeth Hernandez, Patricia Ortega, and María del Carmen Hernandez. She is additionally survived by 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In her 96 years, she built a strong foundation and meaning to family and strength. She was known as the center point of our universe. She solidified the strengths of who we are today. Known as a fighter and someone who wouldn't accept "No" as an answer. She is loved and will be missed by many. In her honor, we commit to prioritize family. We will remember our gatherings, laughter, unification, acceptance, and love for each other while strengthening our faith in our Lord. We pray that she continue to guide us as our Guardian Angel.

Wake with rosary will be held Wednesday October 14th, 2020 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Johnson Mortuary. Funeral will be held Thursday October 15th, 2020 at 10:00am at Immaculate Conception.

Published in Yuma Sun on Oct. 13, 2020.
