Maria Del Rosario Orta
1942 - 2020
Maria Del Rosario Orta, "Rosa", age 78, resident of Yuma, AZ passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020. Rosa was born on June 19, 1942 in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Rosa was a Professional Caregiver and known for her selfless service and her candid sense of humor.

She is survived by her siblings, Rigo Gibson and Nellie Delgado. Her children, Libby Gonzales and her spouse Jeffrey Gonzales of Houston, TX; Adam E. Orta of Phoenix, AZ; Veronica Orta of Yuma, AZ; Adam R. Orta of Maricopa, AZ; and step-children, Eugene Orta Jr of Fresno, CA; Dolores Brambila of Phoenix, AZ; Barbra Aguallo of Fresno, CA; and Andy Orta of Phoenix, AZ; and 18 grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents of Ramon Loradeo and Rafaela Avendano-Gibson; and her spouse of Eugene Orta.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in a private mass at St. Francis Church at 10:00 am.
(there will be a live stream available at www.stfrancisyuma.com).

Mass will be followed by a private wake from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm and Rosary from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Yuma Mortuary.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2020 there will be the grave side burial at 9:00 am at Yuma Desert Lawn.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Wake
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
JUL
21
Rosary
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
JUL
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Church
JUL
22
Burial
09:00 AM
Yuma Desert Lawn
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
