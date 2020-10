Or Copy this URL to Share

Maria Esperanza Rivera-Torres, 74, of Yuma, died Oct. 6, 2020, at Paradise Cove Adult Care Home.



A manager at the Department of Economic Security, she was born Sept. 25, 1946, in El Paso, Texas.



