Maria Rosario Medina de Cordova, 67, of Yuma, died June 11, 2020, in Yuma.



Born Oct. 13, 1952, in Tabahueto, Durango, Mexico, she was an agricultural laborer.



Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.

