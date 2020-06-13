Maria Rosario Medina de Cordova, 67, of Yuma, died June 11, 2020, in Yuma.
Born Oct. 13, 1952, in Tabahueto, Durango, Mexico, she was an agricultural laborer.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.
Born Oct. 13, 1952, in Tabahueto, Durango, Mexico, she was an agricultural laborer.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.