Marie Faye Coyote Ortega was born to Gordon Albert Coyote and Mary Huck Coyote of the Snake Clan on November 5, 1949 and joined her Heavenly Father on August 11, 2020.



Faye was born in Gadsden, Arizona and grew up on the East Cocopah Reservation. She graduated from O.L. Carlisle School in Somerton in 1964 and went on to graduate from Kofa High School in 1968.



She spent many years being a part of committees and boards for different organizations. Her heart dwelled in missionary work. She served as President for the Nazarene Missions in her Southwest Native American District. She took part in being a church board member and opening the Posas de Arvizu Church in San Luis, Sonora Mexico. Her love for telling the story of Jesus led her to direct the annual Christmas pageant at her home church, the Somerton Church of the Nazarene, and at her Mexico Church. She taught childrens Junior Church for over 35 years and loved seeing the kingdom of God grow.



She worked as a teachers aide for O.L. Carlisle and went on to be a social worker for the Cocopah Tribe. She was a nutritionist for the Clarlen Home and delivered food to the Cocopah elders. She served in the Cocopah Housing Board as Commissioner and was coordinator of the Annual Children's Christmas Party.



Faye was also a very skilled artist. Her beadwork is spread throughout the Colorado River Indian tribes and can be seen in the Cocopah Museum and Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona. Her artistry skills were used for wreath making as she loved spending time with her church ladies.



Faye is preceded in death by her brothers; Clarence Keyoite Sr. and Terry Coyote, SIster; Eleanore Keyoite and her parents; Mary Huck and Gordon Albert Coyote.



Survivors include ; her husband, Will Ortega Sr. Daughters; Wenonah, Wynnie, Wendy (Ernesto Salvatierra), and Wilana. Son; Will Ortega Jr. Her twin sister ; Mary June Stillings (Ray). Her brothers; Harold Coyote and Gordon Albert Coyote Jr. Grandchildren; Justin Thomas, Yvette Thomas, Philbert Miller III, Penelope Miller and Kenai Perez.



Services will be held Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at Johnson Mortuary. A viewing for friends and community will be at 2:00PM. A church service will be held at 3:00PM.



Traditonal Tribal Rites will follow at the West Cocopah Reservation starting at 5:00 pm and cremation at 5:00 AM.



Pallbearers include: Justin Thomas, Philbert Miller III, Ernest Salvatierra, Adrian Crabb, Mitchell Davis, James Coyote, Daniel Coyote, Gordon Coyote IV, Lawrence Tovar.



Honorary Pallbearers are: Harold Coyote, Gordon Coyote Jr., Ray Stillings, Kenai Perez, Aiden Crabb, Clint Keyoite, Miles Coyote, Jason Coyote Jr., Larry Phillips, Rueben Jones, Desmond Jim, Sergio Tambo, Angel, Narciso and Alonso Posado.



The family would like to thank: Yuma Regional Medical Center Intensive Care Unit, Fort Yuma Indian Health Service, Dr. Antonio Rivera, Nurses: Deana Cachora and Serena San Diego. Cocopah Housing, Hope Sanchez, Shirley Miller and the Somerton Cocopah Church of the Nazarene.

