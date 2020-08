Or Copy this URL to Share

Marie Faye Ortega, 70, of Somerton, died Aug. 11, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.



A nutrition coordinator, she was born Nov. 5, 1949, in Gadsden, Ariz.



A visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Johnson Mortuary Chapel with services from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Funeraria Del Angel Kammann is handling arrangements, which include cremation and burial at West Cocopah Indian Reservation.

