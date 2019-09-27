Home

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Temple Church
Marilyn J. Hanke


1951 - 2019
Marilyn J. Hanke Obituary
Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Trinity Temple Church in for Marilyn J. Hanke of Artesia, NM.

Ms. Hanke, 68, passed away on September 24, 2019 in Artesia. Marilyn was born January 10,1951 in Bessemer, Michigan to Leon A. and Thelma J. Hanke.

She is preceded in death by both parents and sister Barbara J. Davis.

Survived by her son Leon Cramp and wife Lucia of Yuma, AZ and daughters Rebecca Hart of Roswell, NM; Susan Cramp of Portales, NM; grandkids Amberlynn Cramp and significant other Casey; Anthony Tesillo and significant other Katherine all of Artesia; Aimee, son Alistair and, husband Keilen Shigematsu of Fort Collins, CO; Saren Hart of Redmond, WA. She was also survived by other close family members she cared for dearly, Isaiah, Marcelino Jr., and Gracie.

She touched many lives as she worked at the Income Support and then Department of Labor for many years at both. Upon retirement she enjoyed teaching at Lake Arthur Schools where she enjoyed being involved in many student activities. Her most favorite things were traveling to make new adventures, tulips, cows, the color purple, and the family farm in Wisconsin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Terpening & Son Mortuary. Please remember Ms. Hanke online at: www.artesiafunerals.com.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 27, 2019
