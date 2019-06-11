Marilyn Lee Weinlader, 85, of Yuma, Arizona, passed away June 8, 2019 at Prairieview Lutheran Homes, Danforth, IL following a long illness with Alzheimer's Disease.



Marilyn was born on December 12, 1933, in Gilman, IL, the daughter of Leroy and Margaret (Smith) Wasmer. She married James Weinlader in Clifton, IL on May 31, 1958. Surviving are her husband, James of Yuma, AZ; two daughters, Lisa of Madison, WI and Catherine of Laguna Beach, CA; and two sons, Christopher of Sandwich, IL and David of Prescott, AZ; three grandchildren, Michelle Weinlader of Aurora, IL, Stephen Weinlader of Sandwich, IL and their mother, Debra Weinlader of Aurora; and Zoe Weinlader of Tempe, AZ, and her mother, Mary Weinlader of Goodyear, AZ. Marilyn is also survived by two siblings: sister, Nancy Pankey of Clifton and brother, William, of Marshall, NC.



Marilyn graduated from Central High School, Clifton, IL and attended St. Francis University, Joliet, IL where she studied music. Her family and her music were the loves of her life. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother and homemaker, she became a highly accomplished musician in classical, liturgical and popular music.



For most of her life, she was simultaneously involved in music in three ways. She was as active a singer as she was an instrumentalist on the piano, organ and harpsichord. She taught private piano lessons for 31 years and was insistent about teaching the fundamentals of piano theory and practice while also encouraging students to appreciate and love music. She was a dedicated member of the Elgin Choral Union for some 20 years and enjoyed the professionalism of the group. At various other times in her life, she also performed in musical theater productions and sang with the Yuma Chorale.



Church music provided the perfect way to combine her keyboard and vocal skills while practicing her faith. Her long service at St. Patrick's Parish at St. Charles, IL included many years as Director of Music and Choir Director. Once she and Jim retired to Yuma, she provided music for Sunday Mass at St. Francis Church. Marilyn stated that it was her goal "to create prayer in song that is an integral part of the liturgy for that Sunday."



Marilyn was loved by all for her warm personality and friendly smile. She enjoyed participating in many types of social and professional groups and easily made friends. Marilyn's home was always filled with music which provides fond memories for her children who are grateful that music became an integral part of their lives.



Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 13 at Knapp Funeral Home, Clifton, IL. The funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Church in Clifton. Interment will follow in the St. Mary and Joseph Cemetery at Chebanse, IL. Please sign Marilyn's guest book at knappfuneralhomes.com.



The family sincerely thanks Faith Place memory care unit of Prairieview Lutheran Homes, Danforth, IL, and Hospice of Kankakee Valley, Kankakee, IL, for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to those institutions in Marilyn's name. Published in The Yuma Sun on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary