Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
1550 S. 14th Ave.
View Map
Marinita (Newberry Brazeel) Phillips


1924 - 2019
Marinita (Newberry Brazeel) Phillips Obituary
Marinita was born in Somerton, Arizona on September 16, 1924. She passed away on December 14, 2019. She was 95 years old. She was a thoughtful, caring and loving person who met life's challenges head on.

She was raised on a farm in the Yuma Somerton Valley, attended Yuma Union High School and graduated from the University of Arizona. She married her first husband, Leonard Eugene (Gene) Brazeel in 1947. They had two daughters, Charlotte Ann and Lonna Jean. After her first husband's passing she married Dr. William A. Phillips in 1984.

She enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with both of her husbands. She also enjoyed gardening and was an avid bridge player. She was a charter member of the Assistance League of Yuma and continued to work and support that organization until her death. She was recently honored for her continued service of 35 years. She held several offices during her service and was especially active in Operation School Bell. She was a member of the Hermosa Garden Club and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was a member of St Paul's Episcopal Church and participated in and supported many of their charities and activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her siblings and her daughter Charlotte.

She is survived by her daughter, Lonna, granddaughter Melinda (David), great granddaughter, Brianna and a great-great grandson. She is also survived by her second husband's children, Charles (Ann), Richie (Lucy), grandson, Ian (Nicole) and a great granddaughter along with numerous nieces and nephews from both marriages. "Mon", "Grandma B" and "Aunt Mari" will be deeply missed.

Thank you to the kind and caring staff at Emerald Springs and the Hospice of Yuma team.

A Celebration of her life will be held on January 11, 2020 at 12:30 pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 16th Street and 14th Avenue. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Yuma or Assistance League of Yuma
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
