Mark Ashley Kelly, born July 15, 1961 to Elvin B. Kelly and Deanna Vest at Fort Yuma Indian Hospital, passed away on March 18, 2020 at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Mark attended San Pasqual High School where he was a member of the Varsity Football team during an undefeated season as part of the "Decade of Dominance" He later graduated from Marcos De Niza High School in Tempe, AZ in 1979 where he continued his participation in football and other sports. He later returned to Yuma, AZ and made his living as a painter, poker dealer at the original Quechan Casino and shift manager at Paradise Casino, and later as the drummer of his band, BCB. He had a love of music, movies, and spending time with his family especially going to breakfast with his children and granddaughters.
He is survived by his spouse: Geneva Miller, his brothers: Matthew Kelly (Andrea), Michael Kelly, his sisters: Tosannah Mahkewa, Carol Jean Miguel, Dorinda Iron Cloud (Alfred), Rebecca Kelly, Deborah Villacana (Juan), his sons: Joanes Bobtail Bear (Roseanna), Bryce Kelly (Jessica), and daughter: Catherine Kelly, granddaughters: Kady Bobtail Bear and Miracle Kelly, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father: Elvin B. Kelly, mother: Deanna Vest, grandmother: Flora Montague, brother: Byron Miguel, grandson: Elvin Bobtail Bear, uncles: Steve Kelly, Fritz Brown, and Patrick Brown Sr., cousin: Keith Villanueva, and nephews: Thomas Iron Cloud and Mark Matthew Iron Cloud- Juan.
Mark was admired by many for his strength and patience both through personal challenges and in helping his friends and family. He always maintained a positive attitude throughout even the toughest times and was always available to provide a smile and a laugh to those who needed it. He had much hope for the youth of his family and community and offered encouragement and support to them. He was a loving and caring spouse, father, brother, and friend who will be missed dearly.
Services will take place at the Quechan Big House on March 24, 2020 at 5:00 PM with cremation to follow at 5:00 AM on March 25, 2020.
Pallbearers will be Bryce Kelly, Joanes Bobtail Bear, Steven Vicenti, Troy Ortega, Mars Kelly, and John Villacana Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers are Matthew Kelly, Mitch Vest, Michael Montague Sr., John Villavana Sr., Norman Osborne and Gordon Osborn.
A special thank you to Philbert Miller Jr. and family.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 24, 2020