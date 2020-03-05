|
|
Mark Bailey Scrimgeour, age 61. long time resident of Yuma passed over on February 14, 2020 at his home in The Foothills, Arizona. Mark was born in Silver Spring, Maryland and moved with his family in 1965 to Yuma, Az.
He graduated from Kofa High School in 1977 and went on to graduate from Northern Arizona University with a B.S. in Land Planning and Environmental Studies. After graduation he worked as a Land Planner for Yavapai County, Az. before moving back to Yuma. Mark loved gold mining, rock hounding and riding his bike. But most of all he loved his family, friends and his doggies. He was a caring, giving and generous soul who found his service in helping others in need. Growing up he was known to everyone by the name "Brother". He is dearly missed by his family and friends.
Mark is survived by his long time partner, Kathleen Fox of Yuma, Az. sister, Sandy Scrimgeour and brother in law, Jim Alred of Prescott, Az.
He is preceded in death by his father Walter Scrimgeour, mother, Mary Ann Scrimgeour and brother Tommy Scrimgeour.
To all that knew Mark and his free spirit these lines from Manfred Manns song Blinded By The Light will ring true. "Momma always told me not to look into the eyes of the sun But mama, that's where the fun is" Peace, Brother.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 5, 2020