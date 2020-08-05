Mark Badgley earned his wings last week after battling cancer with courage and dignity for the past two years. Mark was a warrior, a perpetual smiler, an infamous wedding dancer, a gym bro, a dedicated celery juicer, and a friend's best friend.
Born on February 12, 1992 in Yuma, Arizona, Mark was the youngest of three. Mark's life on this earth was not defined by any singular accomplishment or any spectacular achievements, yet Mark lived a life that was anything but average. His greatest success was best measured by the impact he had on his lifelong friends that he grew and nurtured while attending Ronald Reagan, Crane Middle School, Yuma Catholic High School, Northern Arizona University, and then in the work place. Mark spent his last week surrounded by his extended family and hundreds of friends who came from near and far to shower him with love. As Mark said, "Who is lucky enough to attend their own celebration of life?"
It was at Yuma Catholic where he played football and basketball that his love for physical activity grew. This love was forged because of the relationships that grew through camaraderie and the opportunity to be "brave and bold". Many of these relationships not only lasted but also deepened over the next decade of his life. Through sports, Mark found he had courage deep within himself. Mark learned he had the courage to endure hard things, a lesson he put into practice during his fight against his cancer.
The last two years of Mark's life were filled with all the highs and lows that come when fighting an intensive battle against cancer; he fought like a champion with the strength of a warrior. Mark will be remembered for his strength of spirit. He never once allowed his own issues and pain to affect his character. It didn't matter if he was hooked up to chemo or if he was three beers deep at the bar, you would find him talking about the woes of the Arizona Cardinals or Phoenix Suns as a greater travesty than his situation.
Mark's beautiful spirit was taken from us much too young and the void left in our lives is only bearable because of the love and memories that live on through his parents, Michael and Judeth Badgley, his siblings Brian Badgley and Sara Pat Hunold (Andrew), Alexis (niece), Jameson and Carson (nephews), Snoop (beloved St. Bernard), four aunts, four uncles, and ten cousins, plus too many friends to count.
A celebration of life is being held Friday, August 7th 2020 (6 PM) at Yuma Catholic High School.
Visit desertvalleymortuary.com
to sign the guest book and/or post pictures.
In lieu of flowers the Badgley family request that donations be made to Hospice of Yuma or Yuma Catholic High School.