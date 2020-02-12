|
Mark Zeller passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side Thursday, February 6, 2020. Mark was born April 3, 1953 in a small town in Ohio. As a young boy he moved to Yuma from Indiana with his father and mother, Mark Sr. & Donna Zeller. Mark attended several grade schools in the Yuma area and graduated from Kofa High School in 1972.
In June of 1972, Mark married his high school sweet heart Bonnie Sawers and in the future had two children, Bobby and Sally. Mark was a loving father and husband. Mark and Bonnie were married for over 47 years. Not long after being married, Mark, Bonnie, and their new son moved to Phoenix. Mark went to work for an asphalt construction company. They got tired of the big city life after about a year and moved back to Yuma where Mark started working for Southwest Meat Co. as a meat cutter during the day and sweeping parking lots for Zeller's Sweeping & Parking Lot Maintenance at night. He did that until he went to work as a meat cutter for Richard's Market which later became Olsen's Market and he worked his way up to Meat Manager for Olsen's stores in the Yuma area. After about ten years, Mark decided to change his career and went back to the family business with his brother Brice and his mother Donna, which was later known as Zeller's Excavating and Paving. Mark was there until he retired in 2016.
Mark enjoyed being in the outdoors riding around the woods in Northern Arizona, driving his Razor in the desert, riding his Harley trike around town and running the beach in El Golfo, Mexico. He always loved being with his family and friends. Mark was one who could put a smile on everyone's face. He was known for dressing up as the Easter Bunny on Easter, Santa Claus at Christmas, being a rodeo clown at Gwynn's Hospice Roping, taking a 1956 Cadillac and driving it in the demolition derby at theYuma Co. Fair Grounds and just being Mark Zeller. Mark was a member of Elks and long time member of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, which he was President of in 1994.
Mark is survived by his wife Bonnie, his son Bobby, daughter Sally, grandson Travis Orr, sister-in-law Becky Zeller and sister Kay Roberts.
Mark was preceded in death by his father Mark Zeller Sr., mother Donna Zeller, grandson Anthony Orr, and brother Brice Zeller.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Zeller's home located 4403 W. 15th Pl.
Mark will be missed and always remembered by his family and friends with his willingness to always have a good time and his smiling face.
Adios Markie Wino.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CrossRoads Mission.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 12, 2020