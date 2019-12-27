Home

Marla Ann Baxley

Marla Ann Baxley Obituary
Marla Ann Baxley was born January 20, 1953 and passed away December 24, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years; Thomas A. Baxley, children; Erik Lisonbee, Erin Lisonbee, Michael Lisonbee, Patrick Lisonbee, Chad Lisonbee, Leslie Baxley.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Lorilei Mae Lisonbee.

Marla's memorial service will be Saturday January 4, 2020 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 4200 W 18th St. Yuma, AZ 85364.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Humane Society of Yuma.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 28, 2019
