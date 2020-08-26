Marlin Dale Jameson, beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother, and Grandfather, left us to be with Jesus on August 14, 2020. He passed away well before his time at the age of 72 years in Tucson, Arizona, his home for over forty years.
Marlin was born on June 2, 1948 in Ajo, Arizona to Dale (Pete) and Emma Elizabeth Jameson. At the age of eight, Marlin and his family moved to Yuma, Arizona where he loved to play baseball and later football, and was lucky enough to have his dad be his coach for several years.
Marlin attended Yuma High School and graduated in 1967 (Go Crims). Soon after graduation Marlin married JoAnne Chretin in Yuma, Arizona and soon had two beautiful children, Sabrina Lynn and Alan Richard. During this same time Marlin joined the US Airforce and faithfully served his country in Thailand during the Vietnam War.
Once back in the US, Marlin moved to Tucson, Arizona where he went to work for Fry's Market as a butcher and while there, he met the love of his life Darlene, they had one daughter Morgan Elizabeth Marlin began his lifelong career as a Brakeman and later as an Engineer for the Southern Pacific Railroad. Everyone loved working with Marlin and the railroad office turned out to be more than just a place to check the board. Marlin loved working for the railroad but finally retired in 2013 after 40 years to spend time with his wife of 35 years, Darlene and daughters Morgan and Sabrina, along with his grandsons Ryan and Reis.
Marlin told lots of jokes, always had a huge smile and was a great friend to all he knew. Marlin also had a long term, strong relationship with his church and of course GOD. Marlin and Darlene were active members of The Oasis Church and remained so until his passing.
Marlin leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Darlene, his daughters Sabrina Jarkowski (Bill) and Morgan, sister Pam Daily, brother Wiley Jameson, Grandsons, Ryan and Reis Jarkowski, many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Marlin was preceded in death by his cherished son Alan, and his parents Pete and Emma Jameson.
At Marlin's request, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wounded Warriors
Fund or the NRA.