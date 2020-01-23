|
|
Marlow Norbert Jose Jr., 58, passed away on January 15, 2020 at Haven Homecare of Yuma. He was born on October 4, 1961 in Fort Yuma.
Marlow attended San Pasqual High School where he played football and baseball. He was employed at Quechan Casino Resort as an EVS Supervisor. He enjoyed listening to music and playing his drums. He was a big Raider fan and enjoyed watching them play, and going to casinos.
He is survived by his spouse Hipolita Aguirre, son; Joseph, daughter; Jocelyn, grandchildren; Ida, Reba, Shaylynne, Jovie, Sadie, Jakobi, brother Roderick Johnson, sisters; Melissa and Dawn Roosevelt, Marla, Valerie Jose, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Marlow Jose. Sr. and mother Linda Mary Roosevelt, son Marlow Jose III, granddaughter Precious Numkena, sister Mary Lynn Machichi, brother Alex T. Roosevelt, uncle Alfredo Machichi, and grandfather Edward Roosevelt.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Laurenzana, Matthew Laurenzana, Samual Laurenzana, Duro Johnson, Joseph N. Jose, Charles Jose, Manuel Flores Jr., Quentin Barley, Francisco Tirado.
Honorary pallbearers are Roderick Johnson, Milson Jose, Joseph Jose, Alton Montague, Lionel Montague, Bruce Montague, Morales Escalanti, Chano Escalanti, Martin Ayala, Scott Marks, Dwayne Waters, Juan Flores, Norman Osborn.
Funeral services will be at Yuma Mortuary on Saturday January 25, 2020 with family viewing from 2:00 pm until 2:30 pm and public viewing from 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm, services will be 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Traditional Tribal ceremony will be at the Quechan Big House on Saturday, January 25, 2020 beginning at 5:00 pm. Cremation will be on Sunday morning January 26, 2020 at 5:00am.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 23, 2020