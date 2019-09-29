|
Martha Marie Hill was born June 14, 1927 in Lovell, Wyoming to German immigrant parents, Karl and Anna Meinhardt. The Lord called her home on September 25, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer, having been in remission for 8 years.
Growing up in Wyoming she worked on the family farm with all of her sisters. She married the love of her life, John D. Hill on June 25, 1943 after John returned from WWII. They were awarded a homestead in Bard, California in 1948.
Martha worked for Dick Winder, packing citrus and later on at the Bard Post Office all while being a homemaker and raising 2 children. She loved living on the farm and she loved her countless animals. She enjoyed sitting outside and watching all the hummingbirds. She was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Martha is survived by her sisters, Sammy Pittman Kary and Loretta Kolb; her son Ronald J. Hill; daughter-in-law, Michele Hill; daughter, Lisa Elam; granddaughter, Trina Elam and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John D. Hill; her mother, father, 5 sisters and 3 brothers.
A memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, 2:00 pm at Calvary Lutheran Church, 711 S. 7th Ave, Yuma, Arizona. Burial will be at a later date in Deaver, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Calvary Lutheran Church in memory of Martha Hill.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 29, 2019