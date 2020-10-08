Martin Armando Trujillo was born on November 11, 1966 to Armando Trujillo and Maria Elena Garcia in San Luis R.C. Sonora, Mexico. On September 28, 2020, he entered eternal peace.
Martin graduated from Yuma High School in 1986. He married Belinda Valenzuela in Yuma, AZ . They had 2 children together.
He is survived by his parents Armando Trujillo and Maria Elena Garcia; wife Belinda Valenzuela; children Alejandra Valenzuela and Frankie Valenzuela; grandkids Alex, Abel, Frankie III, Annelaya, Nyna, Alika, and Kalea from Glendale, AZ; brothers Juan Trujillo of Chandler, AZ, Gustavo Trujillo of Yuma, AZ; sister Lupe Trujillo Escalanti of San Diego, CA; sisters-in-law Tracy Trujillo and Stacey Trujillo; nephews Johnny Jr., Gustavo Jr., Raymond, Cruz, and Samuel; nieces Ocean and Sarah; godchildren Jacob Valenzuela and Bettie Chavez; the Valenzuela family - in laws; parents Rosie and Frank Valenzuela; sisters Sharon, Rebecca, Sandy and Roberta; brother Frank; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Juan Sr. and Luz Elena Garcia, grandmother Refugio Urias, and uncle Juan Jr. Garcia.
An ash interment ceremony will be held Saturday October 10, 2020 10:00 AM at Johnson's Desert Lawn Memorial 1415 S. 1st Ave. Yuma, AZ, 85364.
