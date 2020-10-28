1/1
Martin Donald Kinsley
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the Kinsley family announces the passing of Martin Donald Kinsley on September 1st, 2020. Martin was born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey on June 21st, 1942 to Martin P. and Madeline Kinsley.

At 17, Martin enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served 20 years of active duty. He traveled many places while serving his country including 3 tours in Vietnam. He also served 10 years in the Marine Reserves. In 1966, he married his wife, Cheryl in Fair Haven, New Jersey. The military kept them busy moving from Memphis, Tennessee, Cherry Point, North Carolina, Tustin, California and ultimately ending up in Yuma, Arizona. Yuma was the place they decided to call home and where they would raise their two daughters, Jennifer and Michelle.

After retiring from the Marine Corps, Martin briefly worked at the Yuma Proving Grounds. He was thrilled when he got the opportunity to work as a biomedical engineer at Yuma Regional Medical Center, as this was something he was interested in when considering a 2nd career. He became the Supervisor of the BioMed department and retired 23 years later. He was a very loyal employee and worked on many projects that he was very proud of before retiring.

Martin was a very generous man. He would offer help before you ever asked. He was very good to everyone who ever did any work for him. He enjoyed showing his appreciation and would enjoy making their day a little easier if he could.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, of 54 years, two daughters, Jennifer Kinsley and Michelle (John) Schaffhouser, two grandchildren, who were his world, Joel and Jessica Schaffhouser, sister-in-laws, Judy (Michael) Durkin and Deborah (Robert) Sparling, brother-in-law, Robert (Carla) Hitz and 8 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Madeline Clayton, father, Martin P. Kinsley, aunt, Hilda Becker and cousin, Robert Becker.

Kammann Mortuary handled cremation services. At Martins request, no services will be held. Please make donations to the Humane Society of Yuma, American Heart Association and/or American Diabetes Association. A special thanks to Hospice of Yuma for their care and support.

Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/yumasun

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kammann Mortuary
795 W. 28th St.
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 344-0000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kammann Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved