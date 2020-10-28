It is with great sadness that the Kinsley family announces the passing of Martin Donald Kinsley on September 1st, 2020. Martin was born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey on June 21st, 1942 to Martin P. and Madeline Kinsley.
At 17, Martin enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served 20 years of active duty. He traveled many places while serving his country including 3 tours in Vietnam. He also served 10 years in the Marine Reserves. In 1966, he married his wife, Cheryl in Fair Haven, New Jersey. The military kept them busy moving from Memphis, Tennessee, Cherry Point, North Carolina, Tustin, California and ultimately ending up in Yuma, Arizona. Yuma was the place they decided to call home and where they would raise their two daughters, Jennifer and Michelle.
After retiring from the Marine Corps, Martin briefly worked at the Yuma Proving Grounds. He was thrilled when he got the opportunity to work as a biomedical engineer at Yuma Regional Medical Center, as this was something he was interested in when considering a 2nd career. He became the Supervisor of the BioMed department and retired 23 years later. He was a very loyal employee and worked on many projects that he was very proud of before retiring.
Martin was a very generous man. He would offer help before you ever asked. He was very good to everyone who ever did any work for him. He enjoyed showing his appreciation and would enjoy making their day a little easier if he could.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, of 54 years, two daughters, Jennifer Kinsley and Michelle (John) Schaffhouser, two grandchildren, who were his world, Joel and Jessica Schaffhouser, sister-in-laws, Judy (Michael) Durkin and Deborah (Robert) Sparling, brother-in-law, Robert (Carla) Hitz and 8 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Madeline Clayton, father, Martin P. Kinsley, aunt, Hilda Becker and cousin, Robert Becker.
Kammann Mortuary handled cremation services. At Martins request, no services will be held. Please make donations to the Humane Society of Yuma, American Heart Association
and/or American Diabetes Association. A special thanks to Hospice of Yuma for their care and support.
