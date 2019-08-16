|
|
Marvin Sharkey Jr., age 52, of Somerton, Arizona, passed away on August 12, 2019 at Yuma Regional Medical Center from a long illness. Marvin was born on December 1, 1966 at Fort Yuma, Winterhaven, California.
The most important thing in Marvin's life were all of his grandchildren! They were the heart and soul of his life. No matter where they were or what they were doing, he was constantly thinking of them and worried for their well-being. The greatest gift he received in this life was being a grandpa, first and foremost. It is a sad day for them, however their grampa is in a better place but forever in their hearts.
He was a graduate of Kofa High School in 1986. After graduation, he enrolled at the Tucson Job Corps learning a trade that would take him to Washington D.C. After successfully completing the Job Corp, he began his life's adventures. He worked at the Cocopah Casino as a Shift Supervisor for many years, and at the Cocopah Resort and Conference Center as a business manager. His last place of employment was at the Cocopah Bend RV and Golf Resort as the office manager.
His most proud and notable achievement was being elected into the Cocopah Tribal Council as a councilman for a term. Another honorable mention he was proud of was being instrumental in organizing and coaching young Cocopah children in the game of Shinny, a traditional Cocopah sport similar to field hockey. He supported and participated in the Prison Hill Bikers Run. This is where his love of riding his motorcycle came in. He always loved to take his motorcycle out for a ride, which he did with his father. His motorcycle was his baby. He once said, riding his bike was a way to therapeutically clear his mind and for some alone time. Marvin absolutely loved to karaoke! Wherever karaoke was happening, there you would find him belting out to his favorite tunes! Mostly blues and rock. Another of his favorite activity's was simply playing darts, for he was a member of a local dart team. Finally, and most importantly, it was widely known Marvin was a diehard fanatic for the San Francisco 49ers! He lived and breathed 49ers!
Pallbearers: Christopher Thomas, Dale Jim Jr., Joseph Jim, Loren Thomas, Ed Martinez, Genaro Inzunza, Jarrell Brown Jr. and Lincoln Thomas. Posthumous pallbearers; Remegious San Diego, Clarence Thomas and Farron Thomas.
Honorary Pallbearers: Bennie Davis, Desmond Davis, Mitchell Davis, Anthony Reyes, Corinthian Barley, Allen Hatcher, Adam Cano, Orlando Chavez, Alex Belloti, Justin Skellet, Matthew Bell, Cynthia Maldonado, Gail Maldonado and Elva Aranda. Including the many, many friends that could not be listed. They will forever hold Marvin in their hearts.
He is survived by his mother, Irene (Genaro Inzanza) Sharkey of Somerton, Arizona. His brother Dale Jim Sr. of Somerton, Arizona and sister Mary (Jarrell) Brown of Winterhaven, California; and ex-wife/friend Serena Thomas. His children; sons Marvin (Brittney) Sharkey III of Winterhaven, California, Robert Maldonado Sr. of Phoenix, Arizona, daughters; Amanda Sharkey and Mary Sharkey both of Somerton, Arizona. Nephew Christopher Thomas of Somerton, Arizona. Stepchildren; Delsie Jim, Loren Thomas, Kelsie Jim, Jessica Serrano, Jennifer Serrano, all of Somerton, Arizona. His grandchildren; Nathaniel Sharkey, Isiah Sharkey, Xavier Sharkey, Robert Maldonado Jr, Talon Maldonado, Emily Ramirez and Jysselle Twist all of Somerton, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Sharkey Sr.; little sister Marveena Sharkey; paternal grandparents, Mary and Tom Sharkey; maternal grandparents, Tom Hart and Emma Lamb.
Thank you Cocopah Tribe for giving Marvin the opportunity to serve alongside Sherry Cordova, Rosa Long, Edmund Dominguez and J. Deal Begay.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Funeraria Del Angel Kammann, 795 West 28th Street., Yuma, Arizona. The family wishes to encourage family and friends for a time of sharing stories and celebrating the life of Marvin Jr, from 2:00pm to 3:00 pm.
His final resting place will be at the East Cocopah Reservation cemetery. Cremation at 5:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 16, 2019