I am writing on behalf of my Mom, Delia Pina, Delia and Mary met when they were in 8th grade and had been friends since. Mary was a special person to my Mom and was always available to make you laugh. To Mary, thank you for being so kind to my Mom Delia Pina, she sends her love and will pray for you as you enter the kingdom of God. God Bless, Delia Pina

Delia Pina

Friend