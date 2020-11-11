Mary was born on March 16, 1929 to Gregorio and Ysabel (Amavisca) Campuzano in Yuma, Arizona. She passed on November 5, 2020 in her home at the age of 91. A life long resident of Yuma, she worked as a bookkeeper and tax preparer her entire life.
Mom was always helping those less fortunate and would give someone the shoes off her feet. She was the life of the party, loving to sing and dance. Anyone entering her home was considered family.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Carbajal, Pat Rosas (Fernando), and Lisa Limon. Grandchildren Jimmy (Sandy) and Jeff (Kendall) Carbajal, Kim (Shawn) Martin, Audrey Rosas, Erica (John) Anderson, Joseph (Kelly) Rosas, Clarissa and Analyssa Jerez. 10 great grandchildren and 8 great great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Ernest Limon. Brothers Gregorio, Alfredo, Carlos and Edward Campuzano, and sister Adeline Ortega.
Private services will be held due to Covid 19.
