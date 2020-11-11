1/1
Mary Ann Limon
1929 - 2020
Mary was born on March 16, 1929 to Gregorio and Ysabel (Amavisca) Campuzano in Yuma, Arizona. She passed on November 5, 2020 in her home at the age of 91. A life long resident of Yuma, she worked as a bookkeeper and tax preparer her entire life.

Mom was always helping those less fortunate and would give someone the shoes off her feet. She was the life of the party, loving to sing and dance. Anyone entering her home was considered family.

She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Carbajal, Pat Rosas (Fernando), and Lisa Limon. Grandchildren Jimmy (Sandy) and Jeff (Kendall) Carbajal, Kim (Shawn) Martin, Audrey Rosas, Erica (John) Anderson, Joseph (Kelly) Rosas, Clarissa and Analyssa Jerez. 10 great grandchildren and 8 great great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Ernest Limon. Brothers Gregorio, Alfredo, Carlos and Edward Campuzano, and sister Adeline Ortega.

Private services will be held due to Covid 19.
Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/yumasun

Published in Yuma Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
9287824384
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
I am writing on behalf of my Mom, Delia Pina, Delia and Mary met when they were in 8th grade and had been friends since. Mary was a special person to my Mom and was always available to make you laugh. To Mary, thank you for being so kind to my Mom Delia Pina, she sends her love and will pray for you as you enter the kingdom of God. God Bless, Delia Pina
Delia Pina
Friend
