Mary (Arias) Harlan
1941 - 2020
Mary (Arias) Harlan, passed away at her home and was received by God as an angel on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was 79 years young.

Born on February 19, 1941 to Andres Chavez Arias and Rosa Rosas Arias in Yuma, AZ, she was one of six brothers and sisters. Mary graduated from Yuma High School in 1959. At the age of 19, she began working at the Old Town Sears (Main Street Yuma), and retired from Sears in management in 1990. She lived all of her life in Yuma, and summers in Williams, AZ.

A devoted Catholic, she attended Immaculate Conception Church. Mary loved laughing, her many friends, playing cards, darts and other games. Her warmth, smile, and caring drew people to her. Of utmost importance to her was family. She is survived by her loving husband Larry Harlan.

Mary is also survived by her beloved daughters Roseanne (Joe) Pontes, Ann-Margaret Lewis, Susan (Adrian) Gough, and Laura (Mike) Kohmetscher (with former husband and life-long friend Ruben (Susan) Munoz). She is also survived by her grandchildren Brian (Alexis) Pontes, Dylan DeValk, Harrison Holland, and Katie (Lance) Westmoreland, and her great grandchildren Landyn DeValk, Ellie Pontes, and AJ Pontes. Also surviving her are her brothers and sisters, Jimmy (Irene) Arias, Bertha Gutierrez, Beatriz (Richard) Moran, Phil (Bettie) Arias, and numerous friends, nieces, nephews, cousins, step children and other relatives.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Andy Arias.

Due to current gathering restrictions, services celebrating her life will be delayed until approximately December 2020. Please sign into the guestbook and leave your happiest memories and condolences at www.gatheringus.com/memorial/mary/4905. Notification will be sent out when plans are finalized. In lieu of flowers, and because of Mary's love for our four-legged friends, the family requests you send donations to the Humane Society of Yuma (www.hsoyuma.com).

A very kind and loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, relative and friend, she will be loved and missed every day. We love you Mom. We know you would say "Love you more! God bless.

Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 2, 2020.
August 31, 2020
I first met her back in 1981 when she hired me at Sears. She has always been kind, caring and truly cared for everyone's feelings. She raised her daughters to be strong and independent women. I know they will miss her but they will carry on her legacy. God gained another angel on Friday. I truly loved her and will miss her. Hang in there Larry. Words don't help at these times but try to think of all the great memories and love she spread around to everyone who knew her. Such a sweet lady. God bless all of you. Don
Don DeValk
Coworker
