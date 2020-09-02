I first met her back in 1981 when she hired me at Sears. She has always been kind, caring and truly cared for everyone's feelings. She raised her daughters to be strong and independent women. I know they will miss her but they will carry on her legacy. God gained another angel on Friday. I truly loved her and will miss her. Hang in there Larry. Words don't help at these times but try to think of all the great memories and love she spread around to everyone who knew her. Such a sweet lady. God bless all of you. Don

Don DeValk

Coworker