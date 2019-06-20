|
Mary C. Pugliese passed peacefully on June 10, 2019. Mary was born in La Luz, New Mexico on May 18, 1938.
She was the oldest of 16 children born to Carmen and Mary Baca. Mary was a long time resident of the Foothills and a devoted member of St. John Newman's Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Mark and Paul, her sister Sylvia and her husband, Rudy Pugliese. She is survived by her remaining brothers and sisters and her children, Michael, Anna, Susan and Steven. A mass in her honor will be held at St. John Newman's on Sunday, June 23 at 9:30.
Published in The Yuma Sun on June 20, 2019