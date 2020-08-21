Mary Chavez went on to join her husband Frank Chavez who passed December 8, 1986. Mary Chavez born in Candelaria, TX on January 12, 1921 and passed away August 9, 2020 at the age of 99 in Yuma, AZ.



Mary was a loving devoted Christian, housewife and mother, loved keeping her children well fed and making fresh tortillas. In her later years she enjoyed visits with family, doing word search puzzles, and watching movies.



Mary, also known by her grandchildren as Nana, was survived by her son, Julio Chavez; daughter, Frances Chavez-Faught; Marlene Chavez; Barbara Chavez. Her son, Michael Chavez and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her son Johnny Chavez.



Her laugh and loving face will be missed.



She was laid to rest during private services 9:00AM August 20, 2020 at the Johnsons Mortuary and Desert Lawn Memorial Park.

