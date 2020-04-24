|
|
Mrs. Mary D. Wilcox, 87, born on March 2, 1933 in Yuma, AZ passed away on April 18, 2020, at YRMC. Mrs. Wilcox was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Wilcox, parents
Charles & Amelia Norton and brothers George, Edward & Charles Norton.
Mary attended The Old School, Roosevelt and Fourth Avenue Grammer Schools and graduated "a Criminal" from Yuma High School in 1951. Mrs. Wilcox retired from U.S. Army Supply Department at the Yuma Proving Grounds.
Mary was an avid bowler and Treasurer of the Yuma Women's Bowling Association for many years and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary and B.P.O. Elks.
Mary was very proud of her family heritage, especially her Yuma pioneer paternal grandparents George W. and Carmen Norton and maternal grandparents Edward and Dolores Baker.
Mary is survived by her son, Matthew Randall of Yuma; 2 grandchildren, Travis and Collette of Idaho; 2 great grandchildren; brothers, Albert (Velia) of Henderson, NV and Richard (Sherilyn) of Yuma; her sister, Carmelita Lekan of Yuma and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private services will be held for Mary. In lieu of flowers it is suggested that memorials be made to the Humane Society of Yuma, 3780 S 4th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85365.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 24, 2020