Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Mary D. Wilcox


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mrs. Mary D. Wilcox Obituary
Mrs. Mary D. Wilcox, 87, born on March 2, 1933 in Yuma, AZ passed away on April 18, 2020, at YRMC. Mrs. Wilcox was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Wilcox, parents

Charles & Amelia Norton and brothers George, Edward & Charles Norton.

Mary attended The Old School, Roosevelt and Fourth Avenue Grammer Schools and graduated "a Criminal" from Yuma High School in 1951. Mrs. Wilcox retired from U.S. Army Supply Department at the Yuma Proving Grounds.

Mary was an avid bowler and Treasurer of the Yuma Women's Bowling Association for many years and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary and B.P.O. Elks.

Mary was very proud of her family heritage, especially her Yuma pioneer paternal grandparents George W. and Carmen Norton and maternal grandparents Edward and Dolores Baker.

Mary is survived by her son, Matthew Randall of Yuma; 2 grandchildren, Travis and Collette of Idaho; 2 great grandchildren; brothers, Albert (Velia) of Henderson, NV and Richard (Sherilyn) of Yuma; her sister, Carmelita Lekan of Yuma and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private services will be held for Mary. In lieu of flowers it is suggested that memorials be made to the Humane Society of Yuma, 3780 S 4th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85365.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -