Mary Frances Dingess died October 15, 2019 in Yuma, AZ at the age of 79. She was a resident at Kissito Healthcare Palm View Rehabilitation. Born July 31, 1940 in Phoenix, AZ, she and her brother, David, were adopted in 1944 and resided with their adoptive Dingess family in Yuma on Orange Avenue.
Mary Frances attended Immaculate Conception grade school, Yuma Union High School, and St. Anthony Hospital School of Practical Nursing in Colorado. Despite some disabilities, she found work with several different employers over the years. During one summer she worked for the public swimming pool as the 'basket girl', one who would store the swimmer's basket of personal items behind the counter while they swam. Another job included working for a children's day care where she watched and played games with the children. Outside of work, she enjoyed singing in the choir at Immaculate Conception Church, watching the Lawrence Welk program, telling jokes, and being surrounded by her pets, her constant companions. She also demonstrated an amazing ability to remember the birth dates of all her eight aunts and uncles and seventeen cousins!
Mary Frances was unmarried and preceded in death by: her parents L.C. and Mary Estelle Dingess; her aunts and uncles Josephine (Pancrazi) and Henry Beard of Blythe, CA, John and Dorothy Pancrazi, Ernest A. Pancrazi, and Robert A. Pancrazi. She is survived by: her aunts Pierrette Pancrazi and Carolyn Pancrazi, and fifteen cousins.
A rosary will be held Tuesday October 29th at 10:30 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Chapel, 505 South Avenue B, with a funeral mass following at 11:00 AM. Johnson Mortuary is handling the funeral arrangements. The burial will take place at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in honor of Mary Frances Dingess may be made to Hospice of Yuma, 1824 South 8th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 27, 2019