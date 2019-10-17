|
|
Mary G. Rodriguez was born May 25, 1940 in Lerdo, Durango. She passed away October 2, 2019 in Yuma, AZ.
Our mom passed away quietly in her sleep after battling cancer. Her and her husband owned and operated The Golden Cue arcade for 45 years. They were well known and well liked by many generations of patrons. She was happiest meeting the children of the kids she watched grow up at arcade.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ignacio "Nacho" Rodriguez, in 2016.
She is survived by her daughter Nellie, son Gabriel (Kim), grandson Nick (Ana), Lorenzo, and numerous great grandkids.
Mary's memorial service will start Thursday October 17, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Johnson Mortuary Chapel 1415 S. 1st Ave followed by Rosary at 7:00 pm. Her mass will be Friday October 18, 2019 at 12:30 pm at St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 18, 2019