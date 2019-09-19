|
|
Mary Helen Espino peacefully passed away in her home on September 14, 2019. Mary was born in Yuma, Arizona to Serafin & Socorro Espino.
She was a local girl who really enjoyed traveling. Her travels took her to Spain, Costa Rica, Yugoslovia and in between she lived in New Jersey where she was the nanny to two beautiful children she loved. But family always brought her back to Yuma.
She leaves behind her mother Socorro, sister Gloria DeAnda (Raul) and her brother Javier Espino (Amy), her nieces Jovani (Tony) and Tessa (Aaron), & nephews Joel and Vee. She was preceded in death by her father Serafin.
Mary had a strong work ethic. She loved her career at the Dept. of Corrections as an Administrative Assistant. Even stronger was her faith though. This is what helped her to look forward during the last few months and not be afraid. For she will fall asleep for only a short time. She is looking forward to that day, John 5: 28,29.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1051 S. Avenue A, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10:30 am. A celebration of life will follow at The Patio Restaurant.
A special Thank You to her extended family at the Arizona Department of Corrections and to Jan, Mecciel, and especially Evelyn from Hospice Compassus, who helped to make her comfortable in her last days.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 20, 2019