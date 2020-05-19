Mary Jane VonDell Chambers, age 73, died in her sleep on April 8, 2020 at her assisted living home in Yuma, AZ, after suffering for several years with Alzheimer's disease. She was born and raised in Malone, NY, the oldest of four children born to Laurence J. VonDell and Helen Kieffer VonDell. Mary Jane graduated from The College of New Rochelle in New Rochelle, NY with a BA degree in English in 1968, and accepted her first job as a proofreader with the well-known Wells Rich Greene Advertising Agency in New York City. She quickly moved into advertising production, working on seveeral major accounts such as Proctor and Gamble, Love Cosmetics, and Ralston Purina. She was part of the team that launched a campaign to stimulate tourism in New York City and New York State. They developed the slogan "I Love New York" and adopted the now iconic logo "I (heart) NY".



In 1989, Mary Jane and her husband, Randy, relocated from Poughkeepsie, NY to Yuma, AZ, where she worked for the Yuma Sun and the Quechan Tribe and then for 17 years at the Yuma Civic and Convention Center, first as an Events Specialist, bringing big-name music acts and comedians to the City of Yuma and then as an Arts Specialist, booking shows at the Historic Yuma Theatre. Mary Jane was active in the American Business Women's Association and the Seroptomist Club and played a key role in establishing the Women's Expo as a popular annual event in Yuma.



Mary Jane loved her family and was a devoted wife and sister. She cared for her husband for many years as his health steadily declined, and she always found ways to be supportive and offer encouragement to her brothers and sister, especially during times of stress and turmoil. In her free time, Mary Jane was an avid gardener, raising both flowers and vegetables, and she always had one or two cats to pamper and care for.



Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband, Randy, in 1996 after 27 ½ years of marriage. She is survived by her sister, Margaret (Peg) Franklin and husband Jack of Durham, NC and her two brothers, John VonDell of Durham, NC and Robert (Bob) VonDell of Yuma, as well as her niece, Amanda Jenkins Boyle and husband Josh, of Canton, MA, her nephew, Jonathan Jenkins and wife Christina, of Raleigh, NC, and her two great-nieces and one great-nephew.



Memorial contributions may be made to Southwest Palliative Care and Hospice at 1950 W. 3rd Street, Yuma, AZ. 85364.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store