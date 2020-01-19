|
|
Mary Jean Beach, age 78 passed away January 9, 2020 in Yuma, AZ. She was born in LeSueur, MN February 18, 1941. She is survived by sister Fay Hix, brothers Jim (Marlis) Fleming and Jack (Margaret) Fleming, step sons Gary Dudley and James (Janice) Dudley, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by husband of 33 years Wesley Beach, parents Lyle and Anna Fleming, sisters Ruth Bauer, Nancy Stowell, Dorothy Morehead and brother Lyle Fleming.
Memorial Service is Friday January 24, 2020, 11am, at Gila Mountain United Methodist Church, Yuma AZ.
Arrangements for private burial are being made with Sunset Vista Funeral Home & Crematory in Yuma, AZ.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 19, 2020