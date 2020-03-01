|
|
Mary Jean Klingenberg, 82, passed away Feb. 12, 2020 in Gilbert, AZ. Born on Oct. 9, 1937 in San Antonio, TX to parents Eugene and Edna Harper.
She married John Klingenberg on Dec. 29, 1959. Mary attended U of A, graduating with an MFA in Education, she was an art teacher at Antelope Union High School in Wellton for 15 years.
Mary lived and farmed with her husband John in Wellton-Mohawk Valley for 60 years.
Preceding Mary in death were her parents, Eugene and Edna, and her brother, Lacy.
Surviving Mary in death are her sons Jeffrey (Brandy) and Douglas (Ingrid), 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, located at 7440 S. Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ 85283.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the or the .
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 1, 2020