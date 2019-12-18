|
Mary Kathryn "Kathy" Chavez, age 81, passed away peacefully December 4, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born July 29, 1938 in Yuma, Arizona to Virginia and James Inghram. She married her first and only love, Juan "Copie" Chavez Jr, who preceded her in death in 2008.
Kathy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her 7 children and embraced every moment she spent with them. She especially loved her role as both grandmother and great grandmother.
She had a loving heart, a contagious smile and always made people around her feel dearly loved. She devoted her life to God and Family and shared her commitment and love through daily prayer.
Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - 'And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God forgave you in Christ.'
Kathy is survived by her sisters and brothers, Virginia Smith, Roberta Primera, James Inghram, and William Inghram; her 4 daughters, Sue Silva (Ralph Silva), Sonya Chavez, Sandra Chavez Hurley (John Hurley) and Sherri Cote (Mark Cote); her three sons, John Chavez (Paula Chavez), Nick Chavez and Joe Chavez (Joann Chavez), plus 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us in celebrating her life, Friday, December 20, 2019. The Wake will be 6 pm to 7 pm, Rosary from 7pm to 8pm at Johnson's Mortuary. Church services will be at 9:30 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1815 S. 8th Avenue, Yuma. Burial to follow immediately at Desert Lawn Memorial, 1415 S. 1st Avenue, Yuma.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 18, 2019